Police: Man sought after shooting in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man is being sought in connection to a shooting that took place in Petersburg.
On May 3 around 10:55 p.m., police responded to the 500 block of James Road at the Summit Point Apartment complex for the report of a person shot.
After arriving on the scene, police located a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital.
According to police, a warrant has been obtained for Tito Alphonso Coleman, 44, of Petersburg for aggravated malicious wounding.
Police ask that you do not approach Coleman.
Anyone with information on Coleman’s whereabouts should contact Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.