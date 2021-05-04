Parents look for answers after Amelia County principal is let go

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Parents in Amelia County are searching for answers after they were told Jonathan Cummins, the principal of Amelia County Elementary School, would no longer be serving in his role.
The chairman of the Amelia County School Board sent the following statement to our newsroom:
“The Amelia County School Board does not and cannot comment on personnel matters. That said, we carefully weigh each decision and none are made in haste.”
Over 600 people have signed a petition to bring back Cummins as the principal of the school.
A parent also says a protest will be happening in front of the Amelia County School Board Office starting at 1 p.m.
