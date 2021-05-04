NNEC restores 100% power to all customers after possible tornado

NORTHUMBERLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Northern Neck Electric Cooperative announced the company has restored 100% power to its customers after a possible tornado impacted areas of Northumberland County.
Storm damage has been reported in Northumberland County as severe weather moved through the area on Monday afternoon.
Northern Neck Electric Cooperative said over 650 members were impacted by outages.
As of 1:42 a.m., there were no remaining outages reported.
The NNEC would like to thank Asplundh for their assistance in removing the tree debris, and VDOT for directing traffic on Lewisetta Road by keeping their crews safe.
