News to Know for May 4: Pfizer vaccines for teens; Flying Squirrels opening night; Lucia Bremer field dedication

Record heat is possible today, which could lead to more strong storms Tuesday evening.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the risk of a line of severe storms late in the day. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 90s.
After a dry, hot day, there’s a rising chance of a strong to severe line of storms 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Could bring downpours, wind, lightning.
Petersburg police said a victim is fighting for their life following a shooting.
Police said the shooting happened in the area of Jean Court at Summit Points Apartments on May 3.
A victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call 804-861-1212.
Storm damage has been reported in Northumberland County after a likely tornado moved through the area on Monday afternoon.
The National Weather Service received a report of a funnel cloud sighted and damage to homes on Lewisetta Road and Chambers Lane.
The NWS has not officially confirmed if there was a tornado or not but will survey the damage Tuesday.
Northern Neck Electric Cooperative said hundreds of people were without power due to significant damage to the lines. NNEC said most restorations were completed by 10 p.m.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for young adults age 12 and older by next week, according to a federal official and a person familiar with the process, setting up shots for many before the beginning of the next school year.
The announcement is set to come barely a month after the company found that its shot, which is already authorized for those age 16 and older, also provided protection for the younger group.
The agency was expected to expand its emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s two-dose vaccine by early next week, and perhaps even sooner.
The U.S. has ordered at least 300 million doses of the Pfizer shot by the end of July, enough to protect 150 million people.
A woman has been charged with felony abduction and child endangerment after police say she took a 2-year-old boy from a Virginia church Sunday.
According to police, Noah Trout was taken from Riverview Baptist Church at around noon Sunday and was believed to be in extreme danger.”
Nancy Fridley, 44, was taken into custody Monday.
Investigators have not determined a motive.
The Diamond will finally be welcoming fans back, but this time, it’ll be at 30 percent capacity in accordance with Virginia’s current COVID-19 guidelines.
Everyone inside the stadium must wear a mask unless you are eating and maintaining six feet of social distancing whenever possible.
Zip ties will be on some of the chairs and sanitization centers throughout the stadium.
Gates open at 5 p.m. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Tickets are sold out for tonight’s game.
The soccer field at Qiocassin Middle School was renamed The Lucia Bremer Memorial Field. Lucia Bremer was a 13-year-old who was gunned down outside of Mills Godwin High School last month.
The field is where Bremer spent many hours playing soccer, turned into a place of healing for those that knew her.
Players also took a knee at the start of yesterday’s game, as Lucia’s teammates passed the ball to a green ribbon painted on the field in her honor.
