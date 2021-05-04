Neighbors react to trailer park rescue of abducted 2-year-old

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was at the Chestnut Village mobile home park where authorities located 2-year-old Noah Trout Monday, but the families who live there say they are still in shock that their neighbors could have had something to do with this crime.
Investigators were still on scene Monday evening in Clifton Forge, trying to piece together the evidence of the child’s abduction that led to an AMBER Alert.
Residents stood outside, waiting for the moment they were given the okay to go back into their homes.
“I’m hoping everything is okay and that the family that lost their kid can have it back. It’s really sad. I don’t know why a person would do that to a little kid,” neighbor Joshua Rodriguez said.
Another neighbor said his brother, and his brother’s fiancé were the ones taken into custody.
“We had no clue she went out and stole a kid, and made him believe it was his kid and everything, come to find out the kid was stolen,” said Dennis Bess.
