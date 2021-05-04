More than 2.7 million Virginians fully vaccinated against COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 6.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the commonwealth, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.
As of May 5, at least 3,886,366 people in Virginia have received at least their first dose of the vaccine, with 2,783,936 people being fully vaccinated - that’s 32.6% of the state’s population.
The CDC defines people who are fully vaccinated as those who are two weeks past their second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines or two weeks past a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
As of May 5, there have been 6,460,376 total doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered since the first vaccine shipments arrived in the state. The average amount of doses administered each day is 64,622.
In total, 7,928,215 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed to healthcare facilities throughout the commonwealth.
