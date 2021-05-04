Jackson Dean to open for Toby Keith at After Hours Concert Series at Meadow Event Park

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - After Hours at Meadow Event Park has announced their summer concert series lineup and a new location. The summer 2021 concert series will feature at least 30 shows and kicks off in May.
EventMakers - USA announced the new location will be at The Meadow Event Park, located off of I-95 near Kings Dominion, at the beginning of summer 2021.
The outdoor concert facility is seven acres and will provide a more spacious area with easy access, parking, premier VIP viewing areas and dining amenities.
Shows scheduled will include:
- Jamey Johnson - May 14
- New Faces of Country featuring Jimmie Allen, Matt Stell & more - May 21
- Chase Rice - May 22
- Aaron Lewis - June 4
- Kip Moore - June 18
- Indigo Girls - June 19
- Blues Traveler with JJ Grey & Mofro - June 25
- Hanson - June 26
- Gabby Barrett - July 10
- Jackson Dean and Toby Keith - July 17
- Sublime with Rome and Dirty Heads - July 18
- Chris Young - July 24
- Lee Brice - August 6
- Get The Led Out - August 12
- Train with Vertical Horizon - August 13
- Jon Pardi with Larry Fleet - August 14
- Tower of Power - August 18
- Foreigner - August 20
- Brantley Gilbert - August 21
- Melissa Etheridge - August 25
- The Commodores - August 26
- Steve Earle and Los Lobos - August 27
- Scotty McCreery - August 28
- Brad Paisley - September 23
- Ludacris - September 17
- Lynyrd Skynyrd - September 18
- Old Dominion - October 29
After Hours announced that Jackson Dean will open for Toby Keith on Saturday, July 17. Tickets for the show are on sale now.
Additional shows will be announced in the coming weeks.
