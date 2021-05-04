Firefighter injured as crews battle Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Firefighters battled a blazing house fire in Chesterfield on Tuesday afternoon.
Crews were called around 3:55 p.m. to the 4000 block of Baldwin Road in Chesterfield for the house fire.
Thick smoke and large flames were seen coming from the home.
Officials said crews heard that someone was inside but no one actually was at the time.
A firefighter did get burned on the cheek but is expected to be OK.
It is unclear how many people were displaced, and the family was not home at the time.
Happy Hill Road at Baldwin Road was closed due to the fire.
Crews said the fire was under control around 5 p.m.
The house is a total loss.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
