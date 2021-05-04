Experts to assess rockslide keeping Route 250 in Afton closed

AFTON, Va. (WVIR) - Crews are on the scene of a rockslide in Afton, and experts will assess next steps Tuesday morning. Fore now, Route 250 is closed between Route 151 and Route 6.
Virginia Department of Transportation Crews responded Monday afternoon. It is unclear how long it will take to clear the mess.
In the meantime, all traffic is being detoured. Drivers are encouraged to use Interstate 64 as an alternate.
NBC29 cameras were allowed up to the top of Route 250 at around 8:00 p.m. Monday. Rocks and debris were still falling frequently, at one point as often as every 30 seconds.
VDOT has message boards on Interstate 64 telling drivers to stay on I-64.
“VDOT has decided to close 250 before the slide and after and that was to maintain safety of the traveling public,” said Richard Zambrotta, the maintenance manager of the Charlottesville residency for VDOT.
On Tuesday morning, VDOT has a geologist and an engineer coming to let them know how they’ll proceed to clear the roadway and make sure drivers are safe.
VDOT Release May 3, 2020
U.S. 250 CLOSED ON AFTON MOUNTAIN DUE TO ROCK SLIDE
Use I-64 as alternate route between the top of Afton Mountain and Route 151
CULPEPER — U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) is closed between the top of Afton Mountain and Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road) due to a rock slide earlier this afternoon. Personnel from the Virginia Department of Transportation are on the scene assessing the extent of the slide and how to remove the material from the road and ensure the slope is stabilized.
At this time it is not known how long U.S. 250 will be closed, but motorists should anticipate using Interstate 64 as the only route over Afton Mountain through Tuesday. More information about the duration of the closure will be provided once an assessment of the situation is completed.
Current traffic conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.