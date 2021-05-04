Dale Earnhardt Jr. to race at Richmond in September

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Race fans in Richmond will get to see Dale Earnhardt Jr. race around the Action Track once again.
Richmond Raceway announced that Earnhardt would race in the Xfinity event this fall to honor the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks. Both the Xfinity and Cup races fall on the 20th anniversary of that date this year.
Earnhardt’s No. 8 car will sport a special commemorative paint scheme for the event that will pay tribute to each site of the 2001 attacks.
Earnhardt retired from full time racing following the 2017 season. He has seven career victories at Richmond Raceway. This will mark his second start at the Action Track since retirement.
