Chesterfield police officer injured in crash
By NBC12 Newsroom | May 4, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT - Updated May 4 at 4:11 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield police officer was injured in a crash on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Hopkins Road and Meadowdale Boulevard.

Police said the officer was involved in a crash with another vehicle.

Two people, including one officer, were taken to the hospital with injuries that appear to be non-life-threatening, police said.

The intersection where the crash happened will be closed while police investigate.

