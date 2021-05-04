Chesterfield police officer injured in crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield police officer was injured in a crash on Monday afternoon.
The crash happened at the intersection of Hopkins Road and Meadowdale Boulevard.
Police said the officer was involved in a crash with another vehicle.
Two people, including one officer, were taken to the hospital with injuries that appear to be non-life-threatening, police said.
The intersection where the crash happened will be closed while police investigate.
