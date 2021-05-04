Chesterfield Health District offering walkup COVID-19 vaccine appointments

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Health District is offering walkup COVID-19 vaccines to anyone 16 and older at the Community Vaccination Clinic at Virginia State University.
“Now is the time to stop in and get a vaccine with little or no wait,” said Dr. Alexander Samuel, director of CHD. “You can hit the clinic on the way to or from work. Currently, we can provide both first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine to anyone aged 16 and older.”
The clinic at VSU’s Multi-Purpose Center is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Anyone going for their second appointment will need to bring their vaccine card to confirm the date and type of vaccine.
A parent or guardian must be with anyone under the age of 18.
VSU will continue to offer vaccines through May 29, so in order to get both doses at the clinic in that timeframe, individuals must have their first dose by Saturday, May 8.
