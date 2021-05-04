Attorneys file comprehensive FOIA request for dispatch audio, transcripts in shooting of Isiah Brown

Attorneys file comprehensive FOIA request for dispatch audio, transcripts in shooting of Isiah Brown
Isiah Brown (Source: The Cochran Firm)
By NBC12 Newsroom | May 4, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT - Updated May 4 at 3:47 PM

SPOTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WWBT) - The attorneys for Isiah Brown filed a comprehensive FOIA request for the dispatch audio and transcripts related to the deputy-involved shooting of Brown.

Thirty-two-year-old Isiah Brown was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher when he was shot 10 times by a Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Deputy on April 21.

[ GRAPHIC: 911 call, bodycam footage of deputy shooting Virginia man released ]

The family’s attorney, David Haynes of The Cochran Firm, said Brown was:

  • Unarmed
  • Holding a cordless phone in his hand (was on the phone with 911 at the time of the shooting)
  • Obeyed all commands given to him by police and the 911 dispatcher

According to Haynes, ‘selective audio’ has only been released between the dispatch and Brown. Attorneys have filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for the audio and transcripts between the 911 dispatcher and the deputy who shot him as well as the identity, tenure and record of that deputy.

View the full FOIA request below:

VFOIA Request Isiah Brown by Document on Scribd

Haynes previously described the information the sheriff’s office has released as ‘inaccurate’ and ‘misleading’, which includes information that ‘Brown was shot once or a few times’ and that he was in a non-life-threatening condition.’

[ Attorney describes Isiah Brown shooting as ‘failure between officers, 911 dispatch’ ]

Attorneys for Brown said he remains in critical condition at a hospital in Fredericksburg, where he has undergone multiple surgeries. He was just in surgery on Friday to “repair extensive damage to his intestines as a result of the multiple gunshot wounds he suffered.”

The Virginia State Police have taken over the investigation, and a special prosecutor had been appointed to this case.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.