18-year-old dies at hospital following Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said an 18-year-old died of his injuries from a shooting that happened on April 29.
Police were called around 10:22 p.m. on April 29 to the 200 block of East Ladies Mile for a person shot.
Officers wound 18-year-old James Foster, III, in the parking lot of a store with an apparent gunshot wound.
Foster was taken to the hospital, where he later died on Friday, April 30.
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
