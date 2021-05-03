2-year-old boy abducted from Virginia church found safe

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ and WWBT) - A 2-year-old boy abducted from Giles County Sunday has been found safe and an AMBER Alert has been canceled.
According to police, Noah Trout was taken from Riverview Baptist Church at around noon Sunday and was believed to be in extreme danger.”
Officials say the boy is now “in the hands of FBI Agents and VSP Tactical Team members.”
The suspect of the abduction has not yet been identified.
More information is expected to be released in a press conference at 4:30 p.m.
