VSP charge suspect after stolen vehicle found on I-64

By NBC12 Newsroom | May 3, 2021 at 2:58 PM EDT - Updated May 3 at 2:58 PM

(WWBT) - Virginia State Police have charged a person in connection to a stolen vehicle that was traveling on Interstate 64.

Troopers were called shortly after 10 a.m. on May 3 for the report of a stolen vehicle on I-64.

Police found the vehicle heading west at mile marker 184 and conducted a traffic stop.

The vehicle was undamaged and the driver, Paula F. Vanderslice, 49, of Mechanicsville, was taken into custody.

Vanderslice is charged with the grand larceny of a motor vehicle and false identity to law enforcement.

