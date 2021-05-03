VSP charge suspect after stolen vehicle found on I-64

(WWBT) - Virginia State Police have charged a person in connection to a stolen vehicle that was traveling on Interstate 64.
Troopers were called shortly after 10 a.m. on May 3 for the report of a stolen vehicle on I-64.
Police found the vehicle heading west at mile marker 184 and conducted a traffic stop.
The vehicle was undamaged and the driver, Paula F. Vanderslice, 49, of Mechanicsville, was taken into custody.
Vanderslice is charged with the grand larceny of a motor vehicle and false identity to law enforcement.
