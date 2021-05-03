Two people taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Two people were taken to a hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Chesterfield County.
The crash occurred in the 12900 block of Bailey Bridge and Turnerville Road.
The first vehicle was traveling north when it crossed into the southbound lanes and struck the second vehicle, causing the second vehicle to lose control and travel into the northbound lanes, striking a third vehicle.
Two people were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
