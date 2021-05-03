Troopers: Driver charged after striking dump truck

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said a driver has been charged after striking a dump on Interstate 64.
Police were called around 11:21 a.m. to a crash on I-64, east of North Gayton Road.
Troopers said a 2009 Lincoln MKZ was going west in the center lane when it changes to the center-left lane and hit a Mack dump truck.
The Lincoln then went off the road onto the embankment, and the dump truck ran off the road and on to Bacova Road.
The driver of the Lincoln, William F. Cunningham III, 59, of Goochland, was charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain control.
Police said Cunningham was not injured and the 32-year-old dump truck driver has minor injuries. Both were wearing seatbelts.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.