Storm damage reported in Northumberland County

NORTHUMBERLAND Co., Va. (WWBT) - Storm damage has been reported in Northumberland County as severe weather moved through the area on Monday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office and Northern Neck Electric Cooperative have reported damage in the area of Lewisetta Road in Lottsburg.
The National Weather Service received a report of a funnel cloud sighted and damage to homes on Lewisetta Road and Chambers Lane.
Northern Neck Electric Cooperative said over 650 members have been impacted by outages.
The Virginia Department of Transportation is working to remove trees from roadways.
