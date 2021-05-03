Public tells Charlottesville City Council to remove Confederate statues ASAP

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville city councilors heard from multiple people urging them to remove the city’s Confederate statues as soon as possible.
It is the city’s decision as to what happens with the statues of Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson.
Those who spoke up Monday night want the statues put in storage, never to be displayed in public again. They also want the city to take care of it, even if it could save money by someone else moving them.
“Speed is of the essence,” former City Councilor Kristin Szakos said. “This community has waited for four years to remove these statues and has seen the harm that they continue to bring to our community with the message of white supremacy. They should not be allowed to convey that message on our behalf one minute longer than necessary.”
City Manager Chip Boyles says council can hold the public hearing about the statues’ removal at its June 7 meeting and the statues can be removed 30 days after that hearing.
