Police: Man arrested, charged for assaulting law enforcement officers

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man has been arrested and charged for assaulting police officers in Stafford County.
On May 2, at 1:47 p.m., deputies responded to an address on Frasier Drive for a disturbance.
After arriving on the scene, police encountered Emmanuel Anyidoho, 44, of Stafford, in the front yard of the residence in an agitated state.
According to one of the deputies, Anyidoho had an active warrant in Fairfax for attempting to disarm an officer as well.
Anyidoho resisted the arrest and began grabbing at the equipment on the deputy’s duty belt, police say.
The deputies used their OC spray and physical control techniques to get Anyidoho into custody.
Both deputies sustained minor scrapes during the arrest.
Anyidoho was charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, and he was served the outstanding warrant, police say.
Additionally, deputies obtained a warrant for assault based on the circumstances of the disturbance deputies were originally called for.
Anyidoho was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
