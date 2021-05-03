Opening Night at The Diamond: What you need to know

The Squirrels are using pod seating in the stands. Seats not cleared for use have been zip-tied shut, while those meant for fans are easy to operate. While capacity is beginning at 30 percent, the governor has approved a relaxed restriction that will allow up to 50 percent of full capacity beginning on May 15. The Squirrels are working to determine when and by how much they’ll be able to allow more fans through the gates, based on current social distancing mandates.