News to Know for May 3: More J&J vaccines arrive; Restaurant Revitalization Fund; RPS graduation plans

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top stories before you start your day!
Monday is a First Alert Weather Day for the threat of a few strong to severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.
A few storms could become severe with wind and hail the primary threats.
Lows in the upper 50s, highs in upper 70s.
Police are asking for help locating a child that was taken from Riverview Baptist Church at around noon Sunday. The two-year-old boy is believed to be in “extreme danger.”
Noah Gabriel Trout is described as a white male with blue eyes and blond hair.
Police say Trout was last seen at Big Stony Creek Road wearing a gray shirt with an orange jacket. The boy has a red birthmark on the back of his neck.
Authorities believe he is possibly with a male and female on the way to West Virginia in an older model black van with an Army sticker on the back.
The Giles County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to contact 540-921-3842. Anyone with helpful tips should contact 911 immediately.
Virginia is about to get another massive shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Dr. Danny Avula says more than 19,000 doses will arrive on May 3.
Those doses will be prioritized for colleges, universities, rural areas and hospitalized patients.
Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available for all Richmond/Henrico health District residents at George Wythe High School.
Every Wednesday, the vaccine will be administered at George Wythe High School on Richmond’s southside from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
No appointment is needed.
This will be a walk-up vaccine clinic.
Restaurants can sign up to apply for federal support through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.
The fund was created under the American Rescue Plan that President Biden signed into law last month.
It provides nearly 29 billion dollars in direct relief to restaurants such as bars, food trucks, breweries and winery operators.
Applications can be submitted starting at 12 p.m. on May 3.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Virginia on May 3.
The president and first lady are scheduled to travel to Yorktown.
No additional details on their visit were immediately available.
Families and seniors at Richmond Public Schools are expected to receive an update on in-person graduation plans during a board meeting on Monday.
According to the meeting’s agenda, the district is hoping to host in-person ceremonies and is working to secure an outdoor location suitable for all schools.
The virtual school board meeting is slated for Monday, May 3 at 6 p.m. A full agenda can be found at this link.
The meeting will be live-streamed on the district’s Facebook page, and Spanish interpretation is available at this link. Public comments can be sent to speakers@rvaschools.net by 1 p.m. on Monday.
Tickets to the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ season opener flew fast.
The May 4 game is now completely sold out. This is the 11th year in a row that the Squirrels have sold out their home opener.
The squirrels take on the Hartford Yard Goats.
Tickets for the remaining games of the Flying Squirrels’ first four homestands are on sale now. You can check those out, HERE.
Let no one ever come to you without leaving better and happier - Mother Teresa
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.