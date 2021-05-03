More than 600 new COVID-19 cases reported, 16 deaths confirmed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health reported more than 600 new COVID-19 cases and 16 additional deaths on Monday.
The health department confirmed 611 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.6%.
The commonwealth has now reported 661,925 total COVID-19 cases and 10,807 deaths.
Since the pandemic began, more than 28,542 patients have been hospitalized.
VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak. One new outbreak was reported Monday, bringing the state’s total to 3,108. More than 72,624 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak.
VDH continues to track testing: 7,076,549 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state.
The department has a website designated to locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 27,325 cases, 940 hospitalizations, 424 deaths
- Henrico: 25,067 cases, 1,034 hospitalizations, 605 deaths
- Richmond: 16,849 cases, 793 hospitalizations, 257 deaths
- Hanover: 8,013 cases, 281 hospitalizations, 154 deaths
- Petersburg: 3,815 cases, 162 hospitalizations, 84 deaths
- Goochland: 1,435 cases, 51 hospitalizations, 23 deaths
As of May 3, at least 3,849,303 people in Virginia have received at least their first dose of the vaccine, with 2,727,811 people being fully vaccinated.
The CDC defines people who are fully vaccinated as those who are two weeks past their second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines or two weeks past a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Data is reported by the Virginia Department of Health once per day. See the full summary at this link.
As COVID-19 cases in Virginia continue to trend down and vaccine distribution continues across the state, NBC12 will only be updating this story on Mondays unless case trends increase.
