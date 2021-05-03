Monday Forecast: Scattered morning showers, then severe storms possible afternoon/evening

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Monday is a First Alert Weather Day for the threat of a few strong to severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.
MONDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers in the morning. Then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. A few storms could become severe with wind and hail the primary threats. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and HOT. Lows in the low 60s, highs near 90. Record high for May 4 is 92, set in 1965
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Best weather day of the week with sunshine and low humidity! Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s.
FRIDAY: Showers likely. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, high around 70.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s. A SLIGHT shower chance (20%)
