Likely tornado causes damage in Northumberland County

NORTHUMBERLAND Co., Va. (WWBT) - Storm damage has been reported in Northumberland County as severe weather moved through the area on Monday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office and Northern Neck Electric Cooperative have reported damage in the area of Lewisetta Road in Lottsburg.
The National Weather Service received a report of a funnel cloud sighted and damage to homes on Lewisetta Road and Chambers Lane. The NWS has not officially confirmed if there was a tornado or not but will survey the damage Tuesday.
The sheriff said one home was destroyed and several vehicles were moved. He says there have been no reports of injuries.
Northern Neck Electric Cooperative said over 650 members have been impacted by outages.
The Virginia Department of Transportation is working to remove trees from roadways.
The Red Cross is assisting families impacted by the severe weather.
