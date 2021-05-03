Free Coffee Tuesdays returning to Wawa

Free Coffee Tuesdays returning to Wawa
Customers who are not rewards members are encouraged to sign up to take advantage of this 4-week offer and future benefits. (Source: Wawa)
By Adrianna Hargrove | May 3, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT - Updated May 3 at 2:20 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Getting your morning caffeine fix is about to get a little cheaper if you’re a fan of Wawa.

The chain is bringing back its “Free Coffee Tuesday” campaign starting May 4 through May 25.

Rewards Members will be able to get one free, any size, self-serve coffee every Tuesday. The deal also includes Wawa’s new boosted blend coffee - with more caffeine.

Rewards members will receive a coupon in their Wawa Rewards account to redeem in any store in Wawa’s operating area.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.