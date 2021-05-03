Free Coffee Tuesdays returning to Wawa

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Getting your morning caffeine fix is about to get a little cheaper if you’re a fan of Wawa.
The chain is bringing back its “Free Coffee Tuesday” campaign starting May 4 through May 25.
Rewards Members will be able to get one free, any size, self-serve coffee every Tuesday. The deal also includes Wawa’s new boosted blend coffee - with more caffeine.
Rewards members will receive a coupon in their Wawa Rewards account to redeem in any store in Wawa’s operating area.
