First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible late Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Most of Tuesday will be dry and hot, but we will need to watch the potential for a line of severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gust potential in the late afternoon and evening.
High temperatures may approach record territory Tuesday afternoon as we reach the low 90s. All of that heat and humidity could fuel a squall line of severe storms from 5 to 8pm.
Wind damage would be the primary concern with trees and powerlines potentially falling as this line of storms passes.
The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has a marginal risk outline for all of Central and Southern Virginia. In the text discussion, the SPC mentions that they may upgrade Virginia to a higher risk level if the threat for damaging wind gusts becomes more likely.
