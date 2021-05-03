Chesterfield Schools to hold 2021 graduation ceremonies on school football fields

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Schools will hold traditional graduation ceremonies at each respected high school.
In a message sent to parents on April 30, the Chesterfield County Public School (CCPS) announced that due to current indoor crowd-size restrictions, it would not be able to hold indoor graduations at local universities.
“Having not been able to find a suitable outdoor venue large enough for the number of days necessary to hold 11 schools’ worth of graduations in early June, our high school principals have suggested returning to our roots and hosting graduations in their own football stadiums,” the message said.
According to CCPS, these outdoor graduation ceremonies on the football fields will allow groups of 150-200 seniors to graduate at the same time.
Students will be socially distanced along with families who plan to attend; four guests are allowed per graduate.
The graduation schedule is as follows:
Each school will communicate with families regarding the times for these ceremonies and how to sign up.
