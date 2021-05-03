Annual spring flushing begins in Hopewell, Fort Lee area

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia American Water will begin its annual water system flushing program.
Flushing the system helps to clean out any buildup of mineral deposits and sediment inside the pipes.
The company also flushes its hydrants to confirm they are operational and to check fire flows in the system.
The process of flushing involves simultaneously opening fire hydrants in a specific area to create increased water flows.
The program will start on May 3 and will take place in the following areas:
- City of Hopewell
- New Birchett Estates
- Cedar Creek
- Cedar Creek West
- Strattford Woods
- Mullberry Woods in Prince George County
- Fort Lee
Flushing will occur Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. and is expected to be completed by the end of July 2021.
