VUU offering free college prep program to several Richmond high schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Students at three Richmond high schools now have access to a college prep program offered by Virginia Union University, or VUU.
Trio Talent Search at VUU offers online and in-person tutoring, workshops, activities and assistance with online learning. Plus, no-contact food delivery is offered with activities.
The program is open to 9-12 graders at Armstrong, George Wythe and John Marshall high schools.
The free program also helps students with the college application process.
For more information, visit this website. To register, click here.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.