Virginia Union University to open free vaccination site

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Union University is partnering with the state health department to launch a vaccination site over the summer.
Starting May 7, the university will offer free vaccinations to local residents in Group 1c and all school affiliates.
“This is what we envisioned when we said we were unveiling a new Virginia Union University”, said Dr. Hakim Lucas, president and CEO of VUU. “We are a university dedicated to serving the community.”
Group 1c includes energy workers, hairdressers, public health workers and higher education workers. A full list can be found here.
The site will be open through June 11 and registration is required. Book an appointment at this link.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.