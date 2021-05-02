Two-year-old boy abducted out of Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Giles County Sheriff’s Office says there was no suspect named, despite earlier reports, and ask you to contact 540-921-3842 with any potential leads.
Police are asking for help locating a child that was taken from Riverview Baptist Church at around noon Sunday.
The Giles County Sheriff’s Office issued a “code red” for the missing two-year-old boy on Sunday. He weighs approximately 50 pounds and was wearing a gray t-shirt.
The boy has a red birthmark on the back of his neck.
Authorities believe he is possibly with a male and female on the way to West Virginia in an older model black van with an Army sticker on the back.
Anyone with helpful tips should contact 911 immediately.
