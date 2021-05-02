Thousands visit Virginia Farm Festival at Meadow Event Park

DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - After the pandemic postponed plans for last year’s Virginia Farm Festival, the event came to the Meadow Event Park this weekend, giving people a chance to enjoy live music and support small businesses.
Michael Kramer and his daughter brought their food truck, called The Tot Spot, to the festival.
Kramer says this event marks their first time back in business after COVID-19 shut their doors in March 2020.
“I’ve been in this business for over 40 years. We’re a third generation, and my daughter is going to be the fourth generation,” Kramer said. “It’s been fun and I missed not working.”
Marlene Jolliffe, vice president of operations for the Meadow Event Park, says she was emotional this weekend to see the festival running after the pandemic delayed their event.
Jolliffe says they communicated precautions to their guests to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“If you’re outside of your group and can’t social distance, we recommend a mask. Otherwise, we’ve been able to give people a choice,” Jolliffe said. “People have space to go off and enjoy their food together and not worry about being in tight spaces.”
For many visitors, the event marks another step toward normalcy.
“I think it means progress for us being comfortable to come outside and be around a lot of people, especially during a pandemic,” said N’Deye M’Vaye, a woman visiting the festival. “It really means that we feel safe enough to do that, and I think here, it means a lot since everyone is here and having a smile on their face.”
This festival also gives Kramer a sense of hope, one food order at a time.
“It is good to be back here and that’s what makes us who we are, the fighting spirit,” he said.
Jolliffe also says the Virginia Farm Festival will become an annual tradition.
