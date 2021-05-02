Suspect sought for first-degree murder after fatal double shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County police are searching for a suspect with felony warrants following a deadly shooting in Chesterfield on Sunday morning.
Detectives have obtained warrants for 32-year-old Willie G. Williams III for first-degree murder, breaking and entering with the intent to commit murder, malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Police say additional charges are pending.
Police say the shooting occurred in the 7800 block of Provincetown Drive around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, they discovered a woman and a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Both people were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
On Sunday afternoon, officials said in a release the man victim died of his injuries. He was identified as William A. Simpson IV, a 27-year-old who lived on King and Queen Drive.
Police continue their investigation into this incident.
Williams, a resident of Waldor Drive in Richmond, is described by police as a Black man who is about six feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds. Anyone who knows about his whereabouts should contact Chesterfield police.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.