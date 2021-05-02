Richmond school board to discuss in-person graduation plans

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Families and seniors at Richmond Public Schools are expected to receive an update on in-person graduation plans during a board meeting on Monday.
According to the meeting’s agenda, the district is hoping to host in-person ceremonies and is working to secure an outdoor location suitable for all schools.
The plan says Gov. Ralph Northam’s updated guidance on outdoor events — as well as an increase in vaccination rates and decrease in COVID-19 positivity rates — make the ceremonies feasible.
The update, which will be presented by Superintendent Jason Kamras, says the district would consider morning and evening ceremony times to avoid the mid-June heat. Livestreams would be available for those unable to attend.
The virtual school board meeting is slated for Monday, May 3 at 6 p.m. A full agenda can be found at this link.
The meeting will be livestreamed on the district’s Facebook page, and Spanish interpretation is available at this link.
Public comments can be sent to speakers@rvaschools.net by 1 p.m. on Monday.
