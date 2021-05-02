One dead, another injured in double shooting

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting which left one person dead and another in critical condition.
Authortities say deputies responded to the 4100 block of Beth Lane around 10:30 p.m Saturday night for the report of a person being shot.
Upon arrival, Sheriff’s Deputies found 23-year-old Waekuon Quendrick Johnson of Petersburg had been shot. He was transported to Southside Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. He was a resident of the 100 block of Croatan Drive in Petersburg.
Deputies also located another 23-year-old male, with multiple gunshot wounds. That individual was also transported to Southside Regional Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.
Investigators believe that an argument at a neighborhood cookout led to the gunfire.
Investigators are following up on numerous leads in this case but need the public’s assistance to identify those responsible for this incident. Anyone with information are asked to contact Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-3755 or an anonymous tip can be called in to Petersburg-Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
