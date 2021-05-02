Northam to sign bill providing sick leave for home health workers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT & AP) - Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to sign a bill that will provide paid sick leave to home health workers.
The law covers home health providers working at least 20 hours per week or 90 hours per month. Home health can include personal care, respite, companion services and more.
The final bill was considered a redacted version of its introduced version, but sponsors of the bill call it a first step forward.
The original bill would have covered a wider range of workers considered to be “essential.”
Lawmakers approved the measure in February.
The signing ceremony is slated for noon on May 3.
