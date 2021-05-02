New emergency line for those having difficulties in Campbell Co.

By Eddie Callahan | May 2, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT - Updated May 2 at 1:52 PM

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Everyone that is within the Campbell County boundary is being asked to use an alternate to the direct dial of 9-1-1 for emergencies.

According to the Campbell County Department of Public Safety, there is a potential service interruption affecting wireless users within the county boundary.

As a precaution, officials ask everyone regardless of their type of phone to utilize (434)-332-9574(434)-283-9574 or (434)-592-9574 until service is restored.

