Man and woman shot overnight

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 7800 block of Provincetown Drive.
Police responded around 2:30 a.m. to Provincetown Drive for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they discovered a woman and a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both victims were transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.
