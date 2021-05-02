Man and woman shot overnight

May 2, 2021

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 7800 block of Provincetown Drive.

Police responded around 2:30 a.m. to Provincetown Drive for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they discovered a woman and a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

