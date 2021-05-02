Man wanted in Chesterfield homicide hospitalized after crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police say the man wanted in a deadly shooting on May 2 is hospitalized after he was involved in a crash in the Richmond Metro area.
Police say the shooting occurred in the 7800 block of Provincetown Drive around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, they discovered a woman and a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Both people were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The man later died from his injuries and was identified as William A. Simpson IV, a 27-year-old who lived on King and Queen Drive.
Detectives later obtained warrants for 32-year-old Willie G. Williams III for first-degree murder, breaking and entering with the intent to commit murder, malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Police say additional charges are pending.
Police say he was involved in a crash outside the Richmond area and remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.
