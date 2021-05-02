Man United’s game off after fans storm stadium in protest

Fans move barriers outside the ground as they let off flares whilst protesting against the Glazer family, owners of Manchester United, before their Premier League match against Liverpool at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (Barrington Coombs/PA via AP) (Source: Barrington Coombs)
By Associated Press | May 2, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT - Updated May 2 at 3:50 PM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United’s Premier League game against Liverpool was postponed after supporters stormed into the stadium and onto the pitch.

Thousands of United fans gathered outside Old Trafford to demand the Glazer family ownership sells the club.

Long-running anger against the club’s owners, the Glazer family, has boiled over after they were part of the failed attempt to take United into a European Super League.

Media trying to enter the club’s car park were told the ground was in lockdown.

