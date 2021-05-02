Gun debate featured road-rage incident, brandished pistol

In this Feb. 2, 2021, photo, Virginia Sen. Amanda Chase and Republican gubernatorial candidate, speaks from her desk at the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond, Va. The national Republican Party is at war with itself, struggling to reconcile a bitter divide between former President Donald Trump’s fierce loyalists and those who want Trumpism purged from their party. Chase is a polarizing state senator who seems to have won the hearts and minds of the Trump faithful with her fiercely anti-establishment, pro-gun positions and her embrace of the false notion that Trump is the legitimate winner of the November election. (AP Photo/Ryan M. Kelly) (Source: Ryan M. Kelly)
By Associated Press | May 2, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT - Updated May 2 at 12:28 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — An aide for Republican gubernatorial candidate Amanda Chase brandished a gun in a road-rage incident while the candidate participated in a virtual gun-rights debate from the back of her campaign van.

In the midst of a candidate forum with the Virginia Citizens Defense League Tuesday, Chase shouts “Stop!” in the middle of the debate.

She later explains that her team was in the middle of exercising its Second Amendment rights during a road-rage incident.

An aide told The Washington Post he displayed an AR-15 pistol after a man got out of his car to confront them.

