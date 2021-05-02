Forecast: Warm & dry today before rain tomorrow

Temperatures climb to the low 80s

By Sophia Armata | May 2, 2021 at 5:28 AM EDT - Updated May 2 at 5:28 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Much warmer for Sunday with rain expected for Monday AM commute.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the low to mid 80s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms likely in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the upper 50s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 60%)

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm. Lows in the low 60s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 20%)

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and cooler. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

FRIDAY: Rain possible and much cooler temperatures. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.

