First Alert Weather Day: Isolated strong storms possible on Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Monday is a First Alert Weather Day for a low-end threat of strong to severe thunderstorms.
There could be a few showers Monday morning with isolated to scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon and evening. Any storms that pop up later in the day could bring strong wind gusts, hail, and frequent lightning. The tornado threat is very low but cannot be completely ruled out.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Central and Southern Virginia in a marginal (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe storms.
