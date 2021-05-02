Chef Mamusu’s Africanne Restaurant moving closer to VCU

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After 15 years at Second and East Main streets, Chef Ida is moving Mamusu’s Africanne Restaurant closer to VCU campus.
In a Facebook post on the Richmond Black Restaurant Experience page, the chef said “another chapter of my life has come to an end.”
The restaurant will reopen at 1102 West Main Street, near Harrison Street and across from 7-Eleven.
“To all my customers, family, and friends, thank you, thank you, thank you, for all your continuous support over the past 15 years on Main Street,” Chef Ida stated.
The new location is slated to open on June 8. The spot will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
