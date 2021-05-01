Yoga event planned for teachers, classmates of Lucia Bremer

Lucia Whalen Bremer (Source: Henrico County Public Schools)
By Hannah Eason | May 1, 2021 at 12:38 PM EDT - Updated May 1 at 12:38 PM

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A West End yoga studio is hosting a private event for community members impacted by the death of a Henrico teen.

YogaSix, a studio at Regency Mall, is hosting a yoga pop-up at Quioccasin Middle School for teachers and students who were heavily impacted by the death of Lucia Bremer.

[ Henrico police still working to determine what led to teen’s murder ]

The event is planned for Wednesday, May 5 at 11 a.m.

Bremer, who was 13 years old, was shot while walking with a friend in her neighborhood. A 14-year-old suspect was arrested, but police are still working to determine a motive.

