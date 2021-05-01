Yoga event planned for teachers, classmates of Lucia Bremer

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A West End yoga studio is hosting a private event for community members impacted by the death of a Henrico teen.
YogaSix, a studio at Regency Mall, is hosting a yoga pop-up at Quioccasin Middle School for teachers and students who were heavily impacted by the death of Lucia Bremer.
The event is planned for Wednesday, May 5 at 11 a.m.
Bremer, who was 13 years old, was shot while walking with a friend in her neighborhood. A 14-year-old suspect was arrested, but police are still working to determine a motive.
