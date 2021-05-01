VSP: 21 year old killed in New Kent crash

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A 21-year-old man died in a New Kent crash on Friday, according to a release from Virginia State Police.
Police said Devin W. Samuels, of Quinton, Virginia, was heading east on Route 60 near the New Kent Animal Hospital. As Samuels changed into the left lane, police say he struck a 2004 Chevrolet pickup that had slowed down. Samuels, who was driving a 2006 Ford Escape, overturned in the vehicle.
The release states Samuel was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and died of his injuries. Investigators determined Samuels was the only person in the car.
An unidentified 23-year-old man who was driving the Chevrolet was reportedly wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.