Virginia 811 announces scholarship program

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia 811 is starting a new scholarship program for students focused on underground utility damage prevention.
Virginia Utility Protection Service, commonly called Virginia 811, is an organization created to protect underground utility lines. Now, it’s funding education for students pursuing careers that fits the organization’s mission.
Virginia 811 plans to award two $1,500 college scholarships to high school seniors in the commonwealth. The student must have a current GPA of 3.5 of higher, have at least one parent or guardian that works at a Virginia 811 member utility, a utility locator or as professional excavator who works in Virginia and whose company has successfully set up a Web Ticket Entry Account with Virginia 811.
Students must also plan to attend a community college or a four year college or university after graduation.
A full list of requirements can be found here.
“Virginia 811 is excited to be able to help successful candidates pursue further learning opportunities at the college level,” explains Scott Crawford, president and CEO of Virginia 811. “Virginia 811′s ‘passion to serve, dedication to safety’ has facilitated its embracing a continuous improvement culture.”
Applications are due at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 4. For more information, email slight@va811.com.
