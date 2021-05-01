Tri-City Chili Peppers tickets now on sale

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fans can now purchase tickets for the Tri-City Chili Pepper’s Shepherd Stadium debut on May 29.
Single baseball game tickets are $10 per person and limited. The City of Colonial Heights has helped increase seating, but social distancing and capacity limits still apply.
Masks will be encouraged for fans but not required. Staff will still be required to wear masks.
Two-game, six-game, 12-game and full season memberships are still available. Ticket packages include a decal and all-you-can-eat on certain ballpark foods.
To purchase tickets, visit this site.
